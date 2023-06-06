ARUCAD Hosted Agency Representatives From Abroad.

June 6, 2023

Officials of the Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) International Promotion Office held a university and country promotional tour for agency representatives from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Morocco and Libya over 3 days between 23-26 May. The first day, which started with the welcome speech of ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi and continued with the presentation of International Promotion Office Coordinator, Emi Yorucu, who gave information about academic programs and registration conditions.

Afterwards, the representatives visited the Arkın Rodin Collection Gallery and also the workshops, studios, laboratories and classrooms of the University. On the same day, agency representatives conducted interviews with ARUCAD students from their own countries.

During their visit to ARUCAD, agency representatives also had the opportunity to learn about Northern Cyprus with cultural tours organized to Girne, Nicosia and Famagusta. The advantages and happiness of being a student at ARUCAD in Girne, Cyprus were emphasized.

Source (Turkish) : Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) 

