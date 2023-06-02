SuMart’s 23rd May Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant
Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…
It was another great night at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe, for SuMart’s Karaoke on Tuesday 23rd May 2022 with our karaoke friends joining us and helping us make it a night of great entertainment.
And what a night it was with English songs, Turkish songs, dancing, and excellent Turkish Drum playing which really got the feet and hands tapping.
We had fantastic food and service in a beautiful setting and a big thank you to Mehmet and his team for hosting us and to all singers and friends who joined us.
See you all again next week
Susie Q Xxx
