SuMart’s 23rd May Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant

June 2, 2023

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…

It was another great night at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe, for SuMart’s Karaoke on Tuesday 23rd May 2022 with our karaoke friends joining us and helping us make it a night of great entertainment.

And what a night it was with English songs, Turkish songs, dancing, and excellent Turkish Drum playing which really got the feet and hands tapping.

We had fantastic food and service in a beautiful setting and a big thank you to Mehmet and his team for hosting us and to all singers and friends who joined us. 

See you all again next week

Susie Q Xxx

