Visit To Mayor Şenkul From Champion Students

23 Nisan Primary School students, who won first place or top places in the TRNC, visited Girne Mayor Şenkul on 1st June World Children’s Day. The student group consisted of the TRNC football and athletics champions, as well as the kickboxing Cyprus winner (individual) and basketball KKTC fourth place teams, and they thanked the Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, for the contributions made to their schools and teams.

During the visit, which was held on June 1, World Children’s Day, which added a special meaning, the students were accompanied by the School Principal, Kumru Kiremitçioğlu, Deputy Principal, Ahmet Özçaylı, and physical education teachers Rıza Erseven and Hasan Saltuk.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

