June 2, 2023

23 Nisan Primary School students, who won first place or top places in the TRNC, visited Girne Mayor Şenkul on 1st June World Children’s Day.  The student group consisted of the TRNC football and athletics champions, as well as the kickboxing Cyprus winner (individual) and basketball KKTC fourth place teams, and they thanked the Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, for the contributions made to their schools and teams.

During the visit, which was held on June 1, World Children’s Day, which added a special meaning, the students were accompanied by the School Principal, Kumru Kiremitçioğlu, Deputy Principal, Ahmet Özçaylı, and physical education teachers Rıza Erseven and Hasan Saltuk.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee by clicking here
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Girne Municipality Opens Kordonboyu Market Stalls

Girne Municipality Opens Kordonboyu Market Stalls

June 2, 2023
Students of Osman Keten Art Exhibition 2023

Students of Osman Keten Art Exhibition 2023

June 2, 2023

You may have missed

Susie’s Big Music Quiz 29th May results at Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Big Music Quiz 29th May results at Diiva Restaurant

June 2, 2023
Girne Municipality Opens Kordonboyu Market Stalls

Girne Municipality Opens Kordonboyu Market Stalls

June 2, 2023
Students of Osman Keten Art Exhibition 2023

Students of Osman Keten Art Exhibition 2023

June 2, 2023
SuMart’s 23rd May Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant

SuMart’s 23rd May Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant

June 2, 2023
Visit To Mayor Şenkul From Champion Students

Visit To Mayor Şenkul From Champion Students

June 2, 2023
Why are TRNC Residency applications taking so long?

Why are TRNC Residency applications taking so long?

June 2, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: