New Plays For Kyrenia Municipality Theatre Group

The play named “Diary of a Madman” staged by the Girne Municipality Theatre Group had its last screening on Sunday, May 28. There was great interest in the play, which was performed at the İskele Municipality Atatürk Cultural Center. Ömer Dündar acted in the play directed by Ismihan Yorgancı, one of the directors of Girne Municipality Theatre Group.

Ufuk Aydogan was the music director. While İkra Yalçın took played the original music on the piano, Mehmet Saygıer did the lighting design and Cem Taşlıovalı did the décor design and application. Ulaş Baran Şahin and Yusuf Aşık were the stage managers, while Batuhan Oruç did the photo shoots and Eseli Fatma Tüney did the make-up.

Two Russian Plays To Be Performed

Girne Municipality Theatre Group continues to work on children’s and adult plays that will be staged in various languages in the new season, as of June, with various domestic and foreign theatre teams operating within its body. The children’s play “Pippi – Uzunçorap” will be performed on Sunday, June 4 at 15:00 by the theatre team working in Russian, and the “Deadly Meeting” will be performed in Russian on Sunday, June 25 at 17:00. The play for adults will be staged at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre.

