1st June Children’s Day concerts on 2nd and 6th June

May 31, 2023

The Ada Işık Children’s Choir, the Ada Işık Youth Vocal Group and the Faces of the Island Children’s Choirs, which are affiliated to the Cyprus Polyphonic Choirs Association, will perform two Island Evening Concerts as part of the 1st June Children’s Day activities.

The first concert will be at the Nicosia Rauf Denktaş University Cultural Centre on Friday 2nd JuneThe second will be held on 6th June at the Famagusta Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Palace. Both concerts will begin at 19.00.

 Entrance is 100TL and tickets can be obtained from the box office at the concert venues.

Source (Turkish): Kültür Dai̇resi̇ Müdürlüğü 

