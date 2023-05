The painting exhibition and competition, themed “Smoke-Free Life, Healthy Life”, featuring the works of all the children participating is being organized by the Ministry of Health Primary Health Services Department on the occasion of the 8th of February smoking cessation day.

It is being held at 6:30 p.m. on May 31, 2023, at Ismet Vehit Güney.

Source (Turkish): Kültür Dai̇resi̇ Müdürlüğü

