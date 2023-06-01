Poolside Dinner Organised For The Over 65s

As part of the “Second Spring” program, the Municipality of Girne has organised a dinner to which all individuals over the age of 65, residing within the boundaries of the Girne district, are invited. The dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 14 between 19.30 and 21.30, by the poolside of the Dome Hotel.

The Girne Municipality Social Affairs Directorate requests that individuals who want to attend the dinner should apply by June 10th, at the latest, by calling 0542 880 21 17 or 0392 815 14 94.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

