SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 20th May 2023

May 22, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

Well, you could not fit much more in Hati’s Cafe with SuMart’s Karaoke on Saturday 20th May 2023 with all the karaoke singers and their friends grabbing their seats and it was packed and absolutely banging!

We had excellent singing and dancing and there was a really good atmosphere which we all enjoyed.

To make our night extra special we had wonderful meze, chips, and a selection of bread with chicken shish specially cooked by Hati and it was great with that very special service that comes with it so thank you Hati for looking after us so well.

Thank you all  for joining us and we will be at Hati’s Café every Saturday night @ 7.30 pm so please book your table and meal to avoid disappointment 

Until next the Karaoke Night

SUSIE Q Xxxx

 

   

 

May 22, 2023
May 19, 2023

May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023
May 21, 2023
May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023
