Unicamp Held At Girne Municipality Nature Park

May 22, 2023

Girne Municipality organized an educational and entertainment event for university students as part of the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. The one-day event, which was held under the title of ‘UniCamp’, took place in Girne Municipality Nature Park. The event, which started at 13:00 on Friday, 19 May, continued until 20:00 on the same day.

The “Unicamp” event,  in which students between the ages of 18-22 from 5 universities in the Girne region participated free of charge, included the students of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University, Final International University, Girne American University, Girne University, and Cyprus Science University. The event hosted special activities. The health services for students were provided by Kolan British Hospital. 

Within the spirit of the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk and Youth and Sports Day, ‘UniCamp’, students enjoyed a day full of education and activities such as first aid in nature, yoga, and breathing exercises, team play activities, clay work, art activity, cake decorating, drone training.  At the end of the team races, awards, entitled “BESTs” and presentations were made. The students finished the day with a DJ event. 

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

