“Born Again with Atatürk” Youth Concert Held on 19th May.

The “Born Again with Atatürk” youth concert organized by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Culture Department to celebrate the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day was held on 19th May.

Organized under the auspices of the Culture Department, the concert by the Young Talents Production Youth Orchestra under the baton of Conductor, Ersin Kaşif, was enjoyed by a large art-loving audience including President Ersin Tatar, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hasan Taçoy, the Director of the Department of Culture, Şirin Zaimağaoğlu and the Director of the Youth Department, Hakan Özsaygın. .

The concert started with an opening speech by the Director of the Culture Department, Şirin Zaimağaoğlu, in which she read the poem titled Thanks to Poet Orhan Şaik Gökyay, which tells about Atatürk and his revolutions. In her speech, Zaimağaoğlu congratulated the young musicians in the orchestra, reminding them that Atatürk had great faith in the young and had entrusted our future to the youth. After Zaimağaoğlu’s speech, President Ersin Tatar addressed the art lovers. President Tatar expressed his delight for being at such a meaningful event and congratulated everyone who contributed. Tatar emphasized that they are working so that Turkish Cypriots, who value art, culture, music, and sports, can look to the future with hope, and celebrated the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day for all young people.

Young Talents Production Youth Orchestra, consisting of 45 young musicians aged between 15 and 30, playing violin, viola, cello, bass guitar, drums, flute, saxophone, and piano, performed at the “Born Again Youth Concert” held in the garden of Atatürk Cultural Centre under the auspices of the Culture Department.. Conducted by Ersin Kaşif, the orchestra presented tunes blended with eastern music as well as classical western music and were accompanied by soloists Havva Özdemirağ, Simay Vechi and Masal Öndeş.

Source (Turkish): Ministry Of Tourism, Culture, Youth And Environment

