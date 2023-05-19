Mustafa Çağatay School Pupils Visited Girne Municipality

Mustafa Çağatay Primary School students visited Girne Municipality to learn about the organisational structure and functioning of Girne Municipality. During the visit, which lasted approximately one hour, the students were accompanied by the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Supervisor, Serdar Tuksal, who gave information about the Municipality of Girne.

The students gathered at the Girne Municipality Assembly Meeting Room upon the completion of the tour and were informed about the City Council and the process of making decisions. At the end of the trip, the students met with the Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, and posed for a photo.

The students, who took the floor at the Girne Municipality Assembly Meeting Hall, directed their questions to the municipality employees. Questions such as “When will the Girne Tourism Port open?”, “Are there any disabled personnel working in the municipality?”, “Are the seas of Girne clean?”, “When will the street lighting problem be fully resolved?” The students received a response from the representatives of Girne Municipality Council during the question-answer session.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

