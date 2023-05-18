SuMart’s 16th May Karaoke at the Moonshine Restaurant

Readers mail…

From Susie L Ford…

This was our 1st Karaoke night at the Moonshine Restaurant in Esentepe and it was a great night on Tuesday 16th May for SuMart’s Entertainment!

We had old and new faces who came to entertain us with their singing and also great dancing and it was lovely to be working outside too now that the evenings are warming up.

We are there at Moonshine every Tuesday night at 7.30 pm and there is a menu for those that want to have an evening meal as well as enjoying the entertainment.

Thank you to Mehmet and Furkan Bilir for hosting us and a big thank you to you Karaoke singers for joining us and making it a very special evening.

Martin and I are looking forward to seeing you again soon.

SUSIE Q Xxxx

Like this: Like Loading...