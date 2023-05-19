Susie’s Quiz results for 18th May 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

May 19, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

We had another banging night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday, 18th May 2023 when we had lots of quizzers joining us for a night of fun and games.

The rounds consisted of: Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Tabletop, Music Round, Letter Round which this week was Sexy Trivia, and of course Bump and EBP!

The results were:

  • 1st           Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd          The Foundations
  • 3rd           Here’s Johnny
  • 4th           The Shebells
  • 5th           El-Cidd
  • And the famous Lemon went to the Clueless Lemons!

We had a great atmosphere with lots of tasty food plus lots of laughs so thank you all for joining us.

Thank you to Linda Lamb and Malcolm Gannaway for their continuous help and not forgetting Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well so a final big Thank You to them as well. 

See you all next week and weather permitting we should be outside 

Keep Quizzing  And “Shut Ya Gobs”!

SUSIE Q Xxxx

2nd The Foundations
3rd Here's Johnny
4th The Shebells
5th EL-CIDD
The Clueless Lemons
