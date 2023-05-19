Susie’s Quiz results for 18th May 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



We had another banging night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday, 18th May 2023 when we had lots of quizzers joining us for a night of fun and games.

The rounds consisted of: Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Tabletop, Music Round, Letter Round which this week was Sexy Trivia, and of course Bump and EBP!

The results were:

1st Dunne N Dusted

2nd The Foundations

3rd Here’s Johnny

4th The Shebells

5th El-Cidd

And the famous Lemon went to the Clueless Lemons!

We had a great atmosphere with lots of tasty food plus lots of laughs so thank you all for joining us.

Thank you to Linda Lamb and Malcolm Gannaway for their continuous help and not forgetting Ali Raza and his team for looking after us so well so a final big Thank You to them as well.

See you all next week and weather permitting we should be outside

Keep Quizzing And “Shut Ya Gobs”!

SUSIE Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page.



