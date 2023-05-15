Arucad 29-30-31 May Scholarship Interviews

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) is holding an interview on May 29-30-31 for 100% scholarship. The University, which gives 50% scholarship to all candidates who will register, will evaluate the candidates who want to increase the scholarship rate up to 100% in the interviews.

ARUCAD grants 50% direct scholarship to all programs within the University to TRNC citizens and/or students who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 consecutive years. Candidates will be able to increase the scholarship rate up to 75%, 90% and 100% by attending the interviews to be held at ARUCAD’s Girne Campus on May 29-30-31.

Applications are accepted for 2 new undergraduate programs and 1 associate degree program.

Candidates will be able to apply to the Department of Textile and Fashion Design, Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, which are two new undergraduate programs that will start education in the 2023-2024 Academic Year, and the Department of Interior Design, an associate degree program.

In ARUCAD, which has a total of 17 departments with 2 new undergraduate and 1 associate degree programs opened, Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Archeology and Art History, Textile and Fashion Design Departments under the Faculty of Design; Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Urban Design and Landscape Architecture Departments; Departments of Digital Game Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication under the Faculty of Communication; Under the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, there are Acting, Modern Dance, Sound Arts Design Departments and Interior Design Departments, which is a 2-year associate degree program.

Candidates can find detailed information about the scholarship opportunities up to 100%, interview and registration conditions offered by ARUCAD, on kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr website and on the WhatsApp line at 0533 873 85 85.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

