May 17, 2023

Students from the Girne Over 18 Disabled Rehabilitation Center visited Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul on 12th May. The visit, which was held during the May 10 – 16 Disabled Week, took place at the Girne Municipality Assembly Meeting Hall. Şenkul talked with the students from the Rehabilitation Centre about their needs and listened to their requests and suggestions.

During the visit, the students presented Şenkul with the painting they had made with their own hands. At the meeting, which took place in a very cheerful atmosphere, students took the chair instead of Şenkul.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan received awards

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan received awards

May 17, 2023
Earlyact Club Of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Pinning Ceremony

Earlyact Club Of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Pinning Ceremony

May 8, 2023

You may have missed

Prime Minister, Ünal Üstel, Visited Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

Prime Minister, Ünal Üstel, Visited Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

May 17, 2023
Over 18 Disabled Rehabilitation Centre Students visit Girne Mayor

Over 18 Disabled Rehabilitation Centre Students visit Girne Mayor

May 17, 2023
President Tatar Receives Stewart

President Tatar Receives Stewart

May 17, 2023
Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan received awards

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan received awards

May 17, 2023
Unicamp event on May 19, in Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day

Unicamp event on May 19, in Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day

May 17, 2023
Arucad 29-30-31 May Scholarship Interviews

Arucad 29-30-31 May Scholarship Interviews

May 15, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: