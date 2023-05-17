Over 18 Disabled Rehabilitation Centre Students visit Girne Mayor

Students from the Girne Over 18 Disabled Rehabilitation Center visited Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul on 12th May. The visit, which was held during the May 10 – 16 Disabled Week, took place at the Girne Municipality Assembly Meeting Hall. Şenkul talked with the students from the Rehabilitation Centre about their needs and listened to their requests and suggestions.

During the visit, the students presented Şenkul with the painting they had made with their own hands. At the meeting, which took place in a very cheerful atmosphere, students took the chair instead of Şenkul.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

