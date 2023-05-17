Prime Minister, Ünal Üstel, Visited Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

Prime Minister Ünsal Üstel paid a visit to the Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul. The visit, which took place in Girne Municipality, covered the problems of Girne, the most important tourism centre of the country, with the aim of finding solutions to these problems through mutual consultation. The visit, which started at 10.30 am, included a short conversation between Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and the municipality employees. Afterwards, Üstel and Şenkul made a short statement to the press and continued their meeting in the Mayor’s office.

Senkul: “We are always open to mutual co-operation”

Expressing that the Municipality of Girne is very happy to host Prime Minister Ünal Üstel in Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul stated that “they are always open to mutual cooperation, even if they have different political views, and that they will have a conversation about Girne within the scope of the visit that took place today”.

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel emphasized that the visit to the Mayor of Girne, which they have been planning for a long time, aimed to reach solution-oriented results by mutually addressing the problems experienced by the people of the region. Reminding that Girne is the centre of tourism and a centre where ancient artifacts are concentrated, Üstel noted that Girne, which has the highest hotel bed capacity on the island, occupies a very important position. Stating that in this context, all issues that need to be addressed for the happiness and well-being of the people living in Girne will be discussed. Üstel noted that it is planned to address these problems by producing joint solutions. Stating that it is aimed to take the necessary measures for the latest situation in the seas in order to meet the need of people to swim safely, and for the tourists to travel more comfortably, especially with the arrival of the summer months, Üstel wished the Mayor of Girne Murat Şenkul success in his work.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

