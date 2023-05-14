CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 264 has arrived

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus and we are still trying to balance the spasmodic incoming news and reviews so we can set a regular publishing date for our online e-newspaper.

So, what’s been happening here in the TRNC, well perhaps the visit of Leo Docherty the UK Minister for Europe to meet President Ersin Tatar who briefed him on the Cyprus Issue history and unfair treatment of the Turkish Cypriots and requested the UK government take steps to start supporting a change to the status quo.

We thank our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.

Issue 264 is now complete with working video links you can watch and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection.

2023 Enewspapers:

2022 Enewspapers:

2021 Enewspapers:

2020 Enewspapers:



.2019 Enewspapers: click here

2018 Enewspapers: click here

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here

Like this: Like Loading...