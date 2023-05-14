CyprusScene 10th May video review from the TRNC

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus and we are still trying to balance the spasmodic incoming news and reviews so we can set a regular publishing date for our online e-newspaper.

So, what’s been happening here in the TRNC, well perhaps the visit of Leo Docherty the UK Minister for Europe to meet President Ersin Tatar who briefed him on the Cyprus Issue history and unfair treatment of the Turkish Cypriots and requested the UK government take steps to start supporting a change to the status quo.

To hear more from our news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

