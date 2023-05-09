Opening Ceremony of RCKC Belapais Learning Garden

The Opening Ceremony of the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Belapais Learning Garden highlights their work on Environmental Projects spanning from Re-forestation of Fire damaged areas to Beach Cleaning and development of Pollination Gardens in local Schools and National Parks.

Through their work with Beylerbeyi Pre Elementary School’s headmaster, they developed a vision of creating a ‘Learning Garden’, with an area divided into zones which will consist of a Pollination Area, a Vegetable patch, seating area for children to have outdoor environmental lessons as well as enjoy breakfast, a recycling and compost making area and a nursery for children to grow vegetables and plants from seeds, learn about the germination process of plant life and the importance of Pollination during this process.

With District Grant contributions through Rotary District Governor George Azar, the Garden is now completed and has electricity and Wi-Fi. A minimum of 70 children a year will be able to use this facility to learn about pollination, environment, plant germination and growth.

The vegetables grown in the garden will be distributed to local families in need and foster the children’s understanding of Serving their Community. The area will teach children responsibility, sense of achievement and an understanding of the cycle of life.

