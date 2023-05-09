President Ersin Tatar’s Message on May 8 World Thalassemia Day

May 9, 2023

TRNC President Ersin Tatar

Non-governmental organizations, state officials, and individuals have great responsibilities for the increasing development of voluntary blood donation.

In our country, a change in family laws was made in 1980, making it compulsory to perform a Thalassemia test before marriage. As a result of this, while the birth of sick children has been prevented in the TRNC since 2001, pregnant screenings have been interrupted especially during the pandemic process and we have sadly witnessed that babies with thalassemia and sickle cell disease have been born in recent years.
 Therefore, it is clear that it is necessary to bring strength and momentum to the ongoing struggle by making the necessary new arrangements to prevent similar births.
 
As it is known, the TRNC is known as one of the best examples in the world about thalassemia and referred as the first country to reset thalassemia. This achievement should not be forgotten.
 
Community education and awareness play an important role in the fight against thalassemia. The important point to know is to prevent the birth of a sick child by screening pregnant women from ethnic origins with high thalassemia who have not passed such tests.
 
Unfortunately, the blood problem in our country regarding thalassemia still remains. For this reason, I would like to underline that we need to solve the blood problem by intensifying the studies that will increase the awareness of blood donation.
 
I would like to take this opportunity to call for blood donation and wish healthy days to our people.

Source PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

HADO starts Taşucu to Girne Ferry Service

HADO starts Taşucu to Girne Ferry Service

May 9, 2023
BRS News: UK LOBBYING CAMPAIGN PHASE 2

BRS News: UK LOBBYING CAMPAIGN PHASE 2

May 8, 2023

You may have missed

President Ersin Tatar’s Message on May 8 World Thalassemia Day

President Ersin Tatar’s Message on May 8 World Thalassemia Day

May 9, 2023
HADO starts Taşucu to Girne Ferry Service

HADO starts Taşucu to Girne Ferry Service

May 9, 2023
Earlyact Club Of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Pinning Ceremony

Earlyact Club Of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Pinning Ceremony

May 8, 2023
18th International Bellapais Spring Music Fest 07 May 2023

18th International Bellapais Spring Music Fest 07 May 2023

May 8, 2023
BRS News: UK LOBBYING CAMPAIGN PHASE 2

BRS News: UK LOBBYING CAMPAIGN PHASE 2

May 8, 2023
SUPER ESENTEPE ON THE SUPER LEAGUE ROAD

SUPER ESENTEPE ON THE SUPER LEAGUE ROAD

May 8, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: