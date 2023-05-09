HADO starts Taşucu to Girne Ferry Service

The Taşucu – Girne sea ferry services operated by Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Sea Ferry Administration (HADO) has restarted.

Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Adnan Özkaya and his accompanying delegation took part in the first journey to Girne by HADO. The guest delegation were welcomed by the Mayor of Girne Murat Şenkul and the municipal administrators at the Girne Tourism Port.

HADO, which started its service in May last year, suspended its sailings due to weather conditions. The HADO services are sailing on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Girne and sailing from Taşucu on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. HADO will serve the Girne-Taşucu line in the summer season only due to the damage to the Hatay Port in the 6th February earthquake.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

