Earlyact Club Of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Pinning Ceremony

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan is proud to have developed the first Earlyact club in Cyprus. The development of Earlyact Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan which is based at Karsiyaka Primary School has been going on since December 2022.

The students, have participated in induction meetings, learning about Rotary’s Values and they will be part of an ongoing training programme.

The students have already been active in the development of the Pollination Garden in their school.

On Saturday 6th of May, the Earlyactors were pinned by DDG Emilios Tannousis in the presence of AG Sertaç Gümüş, the headmistress of the Karsiyaka Primary School Ulgen Osmanli, deputy headmaster and Earlyacts lead teacher İsfendiyar Pilli, President, board members and members of RCKC and parents and family of the earlyactors.

Following on from the pinning ceremony, the first President of Earlyacts Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan, Poyraz Duztaban, thanked everyone, welcomed guests and family.

The earlyactors then showed guests around the Pollination Garden and the event was followed by snacks and refreshments.

Like this: Like Loading...