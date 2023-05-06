KAR visit 19 MAYIS TURK MAARIF KOLEJI

Wednesday 3rd May saw a KAR Volunteer visit the 19 Mayis Turk Maarif Koleji in Girne to deliver a structured lesson to approximately 120 year 6 pupils in an interactive discussion on animal welfare. Workbooks were given out and a competition was launched for a short story or poem about caring for animals. The visit proved to be a resounding success and Certificates will be awarded to the children next month.

An unexpected element of the visit, at least as far as KAR was concerned, were the numerous donations of goods, collected from both parents and children, which will now be sold in the KAR shops. There was also an amazing amount received in donations from selling books etc; some 1,200 TL. “Whilst the donations of items from parents and families are invaluable to KAR, by far the biggest success of the day was the sharing of ideas and the discussions revolving around the care of animals in the TRNC; some extremely important points raised and discussed,” commented KAR chairperson Jacky Kester.

All the students were engaged in the discussions, asking questions and sharing experiences, totally immersed in the process. This was due to the totally professional job done by KAR’s volunteer in engaging with teachers, parents’ association, families and students.

Finally, a huge shout out to Mayis 19 Koleji staff, students and Rachel for organising the meeting and KAR are enthusiastically looking forward to the next visit!!

