On Saturday 8th April 2023, Cyprus Rotary organised its first non-political Peace Panel as a bi- communal event named ‘Revisiting peace! Vision of a Reunited Cyprus’ at the Ledra Palace Hotel in the buffer zone, with two eminent Cypriot academics, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen, and Dr Maria Hajipavlou.

The event attracted about 75 people from EU Commission, Rotary, Press, Academics, members from different NGO’s of either side of Cyprus as well as from civil society.

The event was rated highly successful, as the feedback from the attendees were full of praises. Each speaker gave a twenty minute very informative speech about their views on Cyprus issue as it is their expertise area that they have spent at least thirty years of their career researching and analysing Cyprus issue from all different aspects and angles. There was a Q&A session for about an hour with very interesting questions from the attendees, which was then followed by coffee and snacks session where the attendees had more opportunity to talk to the speakers and organisers as they enjoyed the whole afternoon in the historic Ledra Palace Hotel which had facilitated such bi-communal events and talks in the past.

The most important conclusion of the forum was that civil society could play a most important role in the effort to bring the two communities of our island closer towards building a bilaterally accepted harmonious living environment.

Cyprus Rotary is part of Rotary International which has 1.4million members worldwide in more than 220 countries (www.Rotary.org). We are part of District 2452, which stretches across Europe, Asia and Africa and comprises of Armenia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Georgia, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan, and UAE. Although we are separated by different countries, languages, and cultures, we are united under the Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self’.

The Rotary clubs of Cyprus with more than 500 members, have been working together within a unified Rotary environment for many years under one common local administration, daily practicing DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) building strong working and personal relationships. (http://rotary-cyprus.org/) . Cyprus Rotary comprises of 19 Clubs, 15 of which meet to the south and 4 to the north of the Green Line.

What it is we do?

Humanity is on the threshold of eradicating Polio, an initiative that Rotary has led in the last almost 40 Years. In 1945 Rotary International served as one of the consulting NGOs towards the drafting of the UN charter.

Our members believe that we have a shared responsibility towards humanity and to take action on our world’s more challenging humanitarian issues. Our 46,000+ clubs worldwide work together through our 7 Areas of Focus to:

Promote peace, Fight disease, Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. Save mothers and children. Support education. Grow local economies. Support the Environment.

Rotary’s Mission

We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

Rotary’s Vision Statement

Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

