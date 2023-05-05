May 5, 2023

Organizing committee members, who are preparing to hold the 18th Silk Cocoon Days event  on May 6-7, visit the pre-organizational schools.

They told the students about that Girne Municipality is preparing to hold the 18th Silk Cocoon Days on May 6-7 this year in cooperation with the Beylerbeyi Muhtarlığı and the Green Peace Movement.

In this context, the Organizing Committee invited children to meet the organization and with them; They visited Girne regional schools to introduce silkworms, to share the life cycle of silkworms, to explain the importance of white mulberry trees for feeding silkworms, and to show the place of silk cocoon work in our culture and examples of handicraft.

Committee members, who visited Çatalköy Primary School and 19 May TMK students within the scope of the activities carried out, were planning to visit other Girne schools from Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School to Tepebaşı Primary School during the week.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

18th Cyprus Silk Cocoon Days will be held on 6-7 May

18th Cyprus Silk Cocoon Days will be held on 6-7 May

May 3, 2023
Girne Village and Neighborhood Council Meetings in Ozanköy.

Girne Village and Neighborhood Council Meetings in Ozanköy.

May 3, 2023

You may have missed

18th Silk Cocoon Day organisors visited local primary schools

18th Silk Cocoon Day organisors visited local primary schools

May 5, 2023
Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

May 5, 2023
TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

May 5, 2023
Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

May 5, 2023
Berova and Candan attend the Second 2023 meetings of PACE

Berova and Candan attend the Second 2023 meetings of PACE

May 5, 2023
Girne Mayor’s letter to Girne citizens

Girne Mayor’s letter to Girne citizens

May 4, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: