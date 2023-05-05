18th Silk Cocoon Day organisors visited local primary schools

Organizing committee members, who are preparing to hold the 18th Silk Cocoon Days event on May 6-7, visit the pre-organizational schools.

They told the students about that Girne Municipality is preparing to hold the 18th Silk Cocoon Days on May 6-7 this year in cooperation with the Beylerbeyi Muhtarlığı and the Green Peace Movement.

In this context, the Organizing Committee invited children to meet the organization and with them; They visited Girne regional schools to introduce silkworms, to share the life cycle of silkworms, to explain the importance of white mulberry trees for feeding silkworms, and to show the place of silk cocoon work in our culture and examples of handicraft.

Committee members, who visited Çatalköy Primary School and 19 May TMK students within the scope of the activities carried out, were planning to visit other Girne schools from Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School to Tepebaşı Primary School during the week.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

