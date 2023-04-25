Tatar: Greek Cypriots will not control Turkish Cypriots future

April 25, 2023

President Tatar “We will not hand over the future of Turkish Cypriots to Greek Cypriots’ will”

President Tatar: “We will not hand over the future of Turkish Cypriots to Greek Cypriots’ will”   TRNC President Ersin Tatar made a statement on the 19th anniversary of the separately held simultaneous referenda on the UN Comprehensive Settlement (Annan) Plan. Stating that a settlement in Cyprus is based on the co-operation of the two states on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status, the President said that they will continue their works with this vision. 

Pointing out that the Turkish Cypriot side will not enter into any process on exhausted ground, President Tatar noted that they will not hand over the future of the Turkish Cypriot people, who heroically continue their struggle for survival, to the Greek Cypriots’ will.

Furthermore, Tatar emphasised that on the anniversary of this important date, he would like to reiterate that they will not give the Greek Cypriot side the opportunity to continue their comfort zones, which they continue to abuse unjustly and illegally.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

