Girne Municipality Gave Iftar Dinner 

Girne Municipality organized an iftar dinner under the name of ‘Ramadan-ı Şerif’. Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul, Head of Religious Affairs Department, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Ünsal, Girne City Council Members, Girne Regional Muhtar, Religious Affairs officials and citizens attended.

The fast-breaking dinner, organized by Girne Municipality in cooperation with Merit Park Hotel & Spa, started with the firing of the fast-breaking cannon in Ramdan Cemil Square and lasted for about two hours.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

