April 19, 2023

Girne Municipality has organised the ’23 April Children’s Festival and Holiday Celebration’ as part of the 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. According to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Office, the event will be held in the square in front of the Girne Municipality Social Life Center (former municipality building) on Sunday, April 23, between 10:00 and 18:00.  Special activities for children will be held free of charge. 

The Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor announced that there will be activities such as inflatable playgrounds, fairy tale workshops, music, and entertainment activities, face painting activities, clown and mascot animations, and free balloon and ice cream distribution.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

April 19, 2023
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

April 19, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

TRNC Lifetime Achievement Awards presented on World Arts Day

April 19, 2023
Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

April 19, 2023
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

April 19, 2023
ARUCAD Was In Girne For World Art Day 

ARUCAD Was In Girne For World Art Day 

April 19, 2023
Girne Municipality Gave Iftar Dinner 

Girne Municipality Gave Iftar Dinner 

April 19, 2023
Girne Municipality National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Event

Girne Municipality National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Event

April 19, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: