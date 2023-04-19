Girne Municipality National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Event

Girne Municipality has organised the ’23 April Children’s Festival and Holiday Celebration’ as part of the 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. According to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Office, the event will be held in the square in front of the Girne Municipality Social Life Center (former municipality building) on Sunday, April 23, between 10:00 and 18:00. Special activities for children will be held free of charge.

The Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor announced that there will be activities such as inflatable playgrounds, fairy tale workshops, music, and entertainment activities, face painting activities, clown and mascot animations, and free balloon and ice cream distribution.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

