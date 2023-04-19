ARUCAD Was In Girne For World Art Day 

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), as part of World Art Day, which is celebrated every year on April 15 to emphasise the importance of art and artists, carried out an awareness campaign in Girne city centre. Reflecting on its participatory side and considering that art is both a form of expression and a creative process, members of the public were invited to fill the gap, in their own words, in the sentence “If I were an artist I would ………………………” written on boards placed in the square. This evinced great interest and the Producer explained himself, in poetry, in prose, and with drawing.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi made the following comments about the study; “We wanted to go down to the city square today because of World Art Day. We wanted to meet with the people of the city and the tourists who came to visit. This work, which we have done to raise awareness about art and the importance of the artist, turned out to be much more than we expected. Both tourists and local people showed great interest. This gave us the following message – as ARUCAD, we should be on the streets more. We need to bring together the people of Girne and tourists more with our students, artists, and designers.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

