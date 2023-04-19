CAPTAIN FANTASTIC DOUBLE BEAT’S THE CHAMPIONS

By Richard Beale….

Two goals from Captain OGÜN DURSUN, one in each half sent Kaplıca into a final match showdown against Geçitkale next Saturday to decide who will go through to the ‘playoff “ final.

Result: KAPLICA KARADENİZ 61 SK 2 DEM’S CONS. ÇANAKKALE TSK 0

Saturday, April 16: Iktisatbank League 1 Red Group: Kaplica Emre Genç Stadium.

Kaplıca’s last league home match of the season attracted a large crowd against the Champions Çanakkale, 3 points won, and now for the big showdown next Saturday against Getikale.

KaplIca needs only to draw next week, and Geçitkale must win, it will be foolish to go with a negative mindset too and play for a draw, it will be a red-hot atmosphere, a huge crowd, and Kaplıca must play their normal game. At the end of that match, the winners go through to the ‘playoff “ final for the losers, heartbreak, and despair.

Sunday’s match Kaplıca got the job done, Çanakkale has already been crowned champions, returning to League 1 at the first attempt, we congratulate them, I for one am overjoyed that they are back, they always make you feel welcome when you visit their stadium in Famağusta.

Hard for Çanakkale to maintain motivation, maybe some of their players were already packing up for their holidays, and the momentum in their play was missing.

You felt for Kaplıca in the first 10 minutes having an Ekrem Çakıral goal disallowed after 2 minutes, presumably for offside then losing their leading goal scorer Deniz Sert after only 8 minutes with what looks like a serious knee injury.

EKREM scores after only 2 minutes but The goal is disallowed despite Kaplıca strong appeals.

With fellow striker Ibrahim Çelik also missing Kaplıca was forced to switch right winger Ekrem Aktaş to lead the attack, joined by Captain Ogün normally a midfield player.

Both players played their part Ekrem holding the ball up well, is a difficult player to tackle, being strong and skillful.

Ekrem was involved in both Kaplıca goals being brought down by Mustafa Gök as he cut across the area in the 24th minute with OGÜN converting the subsequent penalty.

With Çanakkale Captain Yunus Kalaycı normally employed as a forward playing at the central back, the visitors relied on the skill of Faruk Aktuş on the left wing and he was behind most of their attacks. Faruk was strangely withdrawn at the break.

With the absence of Batuhan at the heart of the Kaplıca defense, young midfielder Eray Genç took over the role and had a fine match. Mehmet Sülün taking over from Eray in midfield was given a rare start and put in a good shift for his team.

The crucial second and deciding goal came in the 57th minute and what a cracker it was again Ekrem Aktaş was the provider picking up a clearance he set up OGÜN DURSUN to unleashed a ferocious shot from 30 yards out that gave ex Kaplıca goalkeeper Alihan no chance at all.

Çanakkale pushed Yunus upfront into his normal striker role but either found the home defence too strong or when the rare occasion it was breached goalkeeper Yasin was in top form.

Kaplıca Man of the Match —-EKREM AKTAŞ

Çanakkale Man of the Match —-HİCABİ DEMİR – never stopped working for his team.

FINAL DECIDING MATCH NEXT SATURDAY APRIL 22 kick off 12-00; Geçitkale Stadium.

GEÇİTKALE GSK v KAPLICA KARADENİZ 61 SK

