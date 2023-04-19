Girne Children Take Over From Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul

April 19, 2023

The first of the 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day events, was held in the Girne Municipality new Service Building. During the event children from Mustafa Çağatay Primary School were invited to sit in the chair of Mayor Murat Şenkul and put forward their own suggestions for the environment and traffic.  They also touched on issues such as cleanliness and discussed the needs of Mustafa Çağatay Primary School. 

Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, said “we wish a happy and blessed April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day to all children”. He also said that all of the activities in the festival are free and should be of great appeal to the children.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

