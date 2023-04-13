On World Art Day Call From ARUCAD

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) made a call on World Art Day, a day celebrated on April 15th every year, emphasizing the importance of art and artists worldwide.

ARUCAD will provide materials that will enable the public to express themselves artistically with the title of ‘If I were an Artist’ on Friday, April 14, at the old Port of Girne. The call made by ARUCAD is as follows;

“Art is both a form of expression and a creative process. The most important thing in this process is to find the best way to express yourself by constantly trying.

We invite you to be a part of this process and discover your own way of expression on World Art Day. Breaking the mold and trying to look at it from different perspectives is one of the main goals of art. As ARUCAD, the city’s art university, we take to the streets to remember the existence and importance of art in every aspect of our lives, and to “try” together freely and without fear. Emphasizing the value of art in the public arena, collaborative art is not just watchable; We also look forward to reflecting on the participant side as well. We invite you to embody the artistic spirit within you and join us.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

