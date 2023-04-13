Northern Soul and Motown Night at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Martin Ford your DJ….

It certainly was a Banging Night at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe for SuMart’s Easter Northern Soul and Motown Night on Sunday 9th April with old and new friends coming to let their hair down and enjoy the night.

Lots of people came for the dancing and enjoy the themed night and the music was very popular and if that was not enough we had yummy food and great service and in a wonderful atmosphere.

Well done to Jean Powell for wearing her easter hat and she won a nice bottle of wine and again big birthday wishes to Cem, we hope you enjoyed your birthday night at Diiva.

We plan to do another Northern Soul and Motown night again. Keep watching Facebook to see where we are next and book with us for great nights as always.

Thank you all again for joining us and a big thank you to Ali and his great team for all of their hard work in helping make it a great night for all.

Happy Easter All And Keep Dancing!

Martin x

