Arçelik Prizes For Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon

Arçelik Special Awards for TRNC athletes

The fourth Girne Half Marathon 2023 sponsored by the Pasha Group starts on Sunday, April 30. 2023. It has the distinction of being an international half marathon held in the TRNC with prizes totalling 200,000TL. The Girne Municipality Marathon Committee announced that, for the first time this year, in addition to the General Classifications, where there are a total of 100,000TL in prizes, special awards will be given only to TRNC athletes. The TRNC athletes who participate in the marathon and are ranked in the 10 K and 21 K Women/Men General Classifications will have the chance to win the Arçelik Special Awards worth a total of 100,000TL.

The Arçelik Special Awards will be as follows;

The winners of the 10 K Women’s/Men’s General Classification will receive Arçelik Imperium Go Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner; the second placed runners will receive Arçelik B-Fit Slow Juicer, and the third place will receive an Arçelik B-Fit Personal Blender.

Athletes who come first in the 21 K Women’s/Men’s General Classification will have the chance to win Arçelik 65″ Imperium TV, second-placed athletes will receive an Arçelik 32″ Android TV, and third-placed athletes will receive an Arçelik B-Fit Slow Juicer.

START ON APRIL 30

A large participation is expected for the Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon 2023, which will start in front of the Kordonboyu Atatürk Monument. There will be three different categories, a 3 km public run, and a 10 and 21 km run. There are 9 age categories. Online and individual registrations are currently ongoing. Registrations for the 10 K and 21 K athletes will continue until 18:00 on 29 April, while the 3 K records will continue until 30 April at 10:00 in the event area. In addition, chip chest numbers and kits for 10 K and 21 K athletes can be purchased from Girne Municipality New Service Building until April 29, 18:00.

Thanks to the chips on the chest numbers of the runners, it will be possible to monitor the runners individually and check whether the athletes are on the right track. Thanks to the system, the referees will have the opportunity to instantly follow up and give results in the control centre. In addition, thanks to the onboard chronometer system, runners will have the opportunity to track their times in the 21 K run.

REGISTRATION…

The Girne Municipality Marathon Committee announced that all citizens who want to participate in the marathon can apply online at http://www.alivex.com for the 10 km and 21 km categories. For the 3 km public run, participants will be able to apply to the Girne Municipality New Service Building, Social Life Center (old municipality building), Girne Headquarters, and online.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...