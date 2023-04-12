WALS Method Effectively Fighting Mosquitoes in Girne

The first applications of the award-winning WALS method in Girne, which is used throughout the world, were carried out in Girne Karaoğlanoğlu region, under the control of Girne Municipality teams together with technical experts. Towards the end of last year, the efforts of the Girne Municipality Health Branch, Environmental Health and Disinfestation Unit were intensified regarding the Asian Tiger Mosquito, whose species determination was confirmed by the official sources of our country as previously there was no official data that it was on our island.

Our people also have a role to play in the fight against mosquitoes. Technical experts state that the Asian Tiger Mosquito can breed in many small containers such as old car tyres, under pots, small buckets, debris, ornamental ponds, and cemetery flower beds. Pointing out that hundreds of thousands of such resources can be found in the city, the experts stated that it is almost impossible to detect every one of these potential insect sources and eliminate them, so the WALS methodology brings a new solution in the integrated struggle.

Mayor Şenkul “Biological spraying is important for Environmental Health”

A statement said that spraying applications against the Asian Tiger Mosquito, which can cause the transmission of diseases such as Zika Virus, Dengue Fever, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, are carried out with a completely environmentally friendly methodology.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul emphasized that the importance of biological control, in terms of environmental health in our country, is better understood with each passing day. He said that although biological control has a higher cost in terms of price, it is preferred because it does not contain carcinogenic substances which would affect citizen and public health. Emphasizing the importance of our people’s sensitivity to the issue in order to ensure success in the fight against mosquitoes throughout the city, Şenkul urged all people to contribute to the mosquito struggle with small but vital measures that can be taken in individual living spaces.

What should our people do?

Empty the water from containers, flower pots, and unused car tyres and other places in your garden where water accumulates.

Change the water you put in containers for stray animals within 3 days at the latest.

Change the water in ponds frequently or use fish that feed on larvae

Empty unused swimming pools

Renew broken manhole covers

Close open water containers



Renew rotten water storage systems

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

