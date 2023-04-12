Children visit Girne Animal Centre on Stray Animals Day

As part of 4 April Stray Animals Day, 23 Nisan Primary School students visited Girne Municipality Animal Shelter on Tuesday 4th April 2023. The school children came to the Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center, accompanied by the shelter staff, in order to learn about the care of animals. They loved the dogs in the shelter and fed their animal friends with food,.

In the painting event held after the trip, the children drew beautiful pictures and received various treats. At the event, Girne Municipality Deputy Director and Head of Health Affairs, Branch Naile Soyel, also gave information to the children about the shelter.

Girne Municipality, which organizes various events throughout the year to instill a love of animals in future generations, called on all people to visit the shelter with the ‘Purchase Adopt’ project.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

