April 12, 2023

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus and what a week or two it has been.

You will remember we made a video review with the British Residents’ Society together with Stephen Day about the progress of the UK Government lobbying campaign calling for recognition and equal treatment of the TRNC and this has received a great response through our website, e-newspaper, YouTube video channel and finally podcasts.

To hear more from our news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To subscribe to see more videos please click here

If you like our work please give us a Like and perhaps Buy me a Coffee

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Girne Municipality Continues Asphalt Laying and Patching

Girne Municipality Continues Asphalt Laying and Patching

April 12, 2023
Children visit Girne Animal Centre on Stray Animals Day

Children visit Girne Animal Centre on Stray Animals Day

April 12, 2023

You may have missed

Girne Municipality Continues Asphalt Laying and Patching

Girne Municipality Continues Asphalt Laying and Patching

April 12, 2023
Children visit Girne Animal Centre on Stray Animals Day

Children visit Girne Animal Centre on Stray Animals Day

April 12, 2023
WALS Method Effectively Fighting Mosquitoes in Girne

WALS Method Effectively Fighting Mosquitoes in Girne

April 12, 2023
CyprusScene 1st April video review from the TRNC

CyprusScene 1st April video review from the TRNC

April 12, 2023
ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS IN GOAL AVALANCHE

ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS IN GOAL AVALANCHE

April 12, 2023
Book Signing Day For ‘The Storm’ and ‘Call to Freedom’ 

Book Signing Day For ‘The Storm’ and ‘Call to Freedom’ 

April 11, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: