ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS IN GOAL AVALANCHE

Esentepe Under 21 team extended their unbeaten run to 7 matches, recording their biggest win of the season to keep them in 4th place in the League.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 7 YENİERENKÖY TSK U21 1

Saturday April 8 : AKSA U21 League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

As the scoreline suggests a very entertaining match, Yenierenköy played their part as well, they had their moments but couldn’t finish.

Yenierenköy’s defence was torn apart constantly, being suspect to the long ball which GÖKDENİZ KÖL and DURSUN ALI KARAL fed upon which great effect.

The score could have been well into double figures but a combination of poor finishing and some good saves from the visitor’s goalkeeper Cem Erdem kept the scoreline down to 7-1.

Esentepe’s defence was solid in defence and their midfield with KAYA MIROGLU BAHADIR having a good, energetic match patrolled the middle of the park.

Nothing went right for Yenierenköy their best player Haktan Çebi who looked like a fine prospect, very talented, beating players with ease was red-carded for two yellow offences in the 72nd minute.

Esentepe made full use of this match and the scoreline, taking the opportunity to make full use of their replacement bench.

SCORERS:

GOKDENİZ KÖL (20,65), DURSUN ALI KARAL (22, 45, 68), MEHMET ADA ARIKAN (32 pen), TUĞKAN GÖKMEN GÜNEŞ (90) – (Esentepe).

UNAL KIRMIZIYUZ (28) – Yenierenköy.

