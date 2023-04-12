ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS IN GOAL AVALANCHE

April 12, 2023

ESENTEPE KKSK U21 TEAM

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe Under 21 team extended their unbeaten run to 7 matches, recording their biggest win of the season to keep them in 4th place in the League.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 7 YENİERENKÖY TSK U21 1

Saturday April 8 : AKSA U21 League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

As the scoreline suggests a very entertaining match, Yenierenköy played their part as well, they had their moments but couldn’t finish.

Yenierenköy’s defence was torn apart constantly, being suspect to the long ball which GÖKDENİZ KÖL and DURSUN ALI KARAL fed upon which great effect.

The score could have been well into double figures but a combination of poor finishing and some good saves from the visitor’s goalkeeper Cem Erdem kept the scoreline down to 7-1.

Esentepe’s defence was solid in defence and their midfield with KAYA MIROGLU BAHADIR having a good, energetic match patrolled the middle of the park.

Nothing went right for Yenierenköy their best player Haktan Çebi who looked like a fine prospect, very talented, beating players with ease was red-carded for two yellow offences in the 72nd minute.

Esentepe made full use of this match and the scoreline, taking the opportunity to make full use of their replacement bench.

SCORERS:

GOKDENİZ KÖL (20,65), DURSUN ALI KARAL (22, 45, 68), MEHMET ADA ARIKAN (32 pen), TUĞKAN GÖKMEN GÜNEŞ (90) – (Esentepe).

UNAL KIRMIZIYUZ (28) – Yenierenköy.

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook page

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

CyprusScene 1st April video review from the TRNC

CyprusScene 1st April video review from the TRNC

April 12, 2023
I am still on the Rocky Road of trying to be an Archer

I am still on the Rocky Road of trying to be an Archer

April 9, 2023

You may have missed

Girne Municipality Continues Asphalt Laying and Patching

Girne Municipality Continues Asphalt Laying and Patching

April 12, 2023
Children visit Girne Animal Centre on Stray Animals Day

Children visit Girne Animal Centre on Stray Animals Day

April 12, 2023
WALS Method Effectively Fighting Mosquitoes in Girne

WALS Method Effectively Fighting Mosquitoes in Girne

April 12, 2023
CyprusScene 1st April video review from the TRNC

CyprusScene 1st April video review from the TRNC

April 12, 2023
ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS IN GOAL AVALANCHE

ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS IN GOAL AVALANCHE

April 12, 2023
Book Signing Day For ‘The Storm’ and ‘Call to Freedom’ 

Book Signing Day For ‘The Storm’ and ‘Call to Freedom’ 

April 11, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: