Girne Municipality Continues Asphalt Laying and Patching

Girne Municipality continues its road resurfacing and patching works on wornout roads and potholes in various parts of the city.

After the single-lane asphalt laying work on Semih Sancar Street, patching and filling works continue at various points in the city. Streets filled and patched, as indicated by Girne Municipality, include Osman Örek street (Kurtuluş Caddesi), Dr. Salih Miroğlu Street, Doğanköy various streets, Çatalköy Yolu Street and finally Şehit Süleyman Recep Caddesi. It was announced that the works will continue without slowing down.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

