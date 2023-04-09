BRS News: Meeting the British High Commissioner

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 5th April 2022.

Meeting with the BHC

On Tuesday 4th April, representatives of the BRS met with his Excellency the British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq and his staff at Shakespeare House, Lefkosa to discuss the current lobbying campaign which continues to gather momentum. We reiterated that this was not a political action but was being driven on humanitarian grounds.

The meeting was informative with different views being discussed in an open and friendly atmosphere. During the visit the High commissioner was invited to attend a meeting with expats in North Cyprus and to hear their views and concerns. Mr Saddiq said he would welcome the chance to meet residents in the North and agreed to look for a venue with a date to be announced.

Meet the committee. Bogaz

Members of the BRS committee will be available to answer questions on the work of the Society at Kyi restaurant Bogaz, on Thursday 20th April at 10 am. The event is open to members and non-members who would like to join. Although full members need to be in procession of a UK passport, we welcome all Nationalities who can join as an associate member with access to the same benefits so please spread the word. Refreshments will be provided.

His Majesty the Kings Coronation

The BRS and RBL, Kyrenia branch have put together an afternoon tea buffet at the Colony hotel on 6th May to celebrate the Kings coronation. There will be a large screen television showing the event live from the UK. This event is open to members and non-members by ticket which can be purchased at selected BRS & RBL clinics. Further venues for purchase will be released soon. Price is £30 for the event and commemorative mug only available for those attending.

Health & Welfare secretary.

We are pleased to announce that we have a new Health & Welfare secretary. Sarah Schofield has joined our team as a co-opted member until the AGM. We welcome Sarah to the committee.

Editor’s Note:



BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

