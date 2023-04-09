Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon 2023 registration continues

There is great interest in the Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon 2023 which starts on Sunday, April 30.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality Marathon Committee, it is stated that online registrations continue to increase for those who want to participate in the marathon.

Within the scope of individual applications, Pasha Group, the main sponsor of the marathon, first performed the collective registration process. At the registration ceremony held in Girne Grand Pasha Hotel, Grand Pasha Hotel Girne General Manager Mine Lama Cinci and his team received their chest marathon numbers.

Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon 2023, which is held with great participation every year, is getting ready to start on Sunday, April 30 this year. A large participation is expected for the marathon, where online and individual registrations are currently ongoing. Pasha Group Girne Half Marathon 2023, which will be started in front of the Kordonboyu Atatürk Monument, takes place in three different categories: 3 km public run, 10 and 21 km general classifications.

FOR THE REGISTRATION…

Girne Municipality Marathon Committee announced that all citizens who want to participate in the marathon can apply online at www.alivex.com for the 10 km and 21 km categories. For the 3 km public run, participants will be able to apply to the Girne Municipality New Service Building, Social Life Center (old municipality building), Girne Headquarters and mobile registration teams.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

