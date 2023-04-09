Girne Municipality staff complete 1st stage earthquake training

Girne Municipality staff attended the ‘Earthquake and Evacuation’ training seminar. The training seminar, which was held in cooperation with the Civil Defense Organization Presidency and the Municipality of Girne, was held at the Girne Municipality Cultural Center.

The training seminar given by the Civil Defense Organization Presidency Operations Training Branch Officers Hakan Özdenyağ, Burak Yiğit and Halil Yıldız lasted approximately 1 hour. The second phase of the training, which will be completed in two stages as theory and practice, will be completed in the Girne Municipality New Service Building in the coming days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

