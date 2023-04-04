President Tatar condemns fascist EOKA terrorist group on anniversary of its establishment

The “Mentality of Greek Cypriot side in support of terrorism remains unchanged”…..

Statement by President Ersin Tatar:….

“On April 1, 1955, the fascist EOKA terrorist group, which was formed with the objective of uniting the island of Cyprus with Greece and turning Cyprus into a Hellenic island at any cost, murdered hundreds of British servicemen during the Cyprus Emergency. In 1963, this terrorist group played a significant role in the implementation of the Akritas Plan, known as the “Plan to exterminate the Turkish Cypriot People,” when acts of genocide were committed against Turkish Cypriot civilians and significant number of women and children were massacred. During this time of great hardship and suffering, Turkish Cypriots were forced to migrate from 103 villages. The Turkish Cypriots, who were founding partners of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960, were expelled by force of arms from the state apparatus, the state having been usurped and transformed into a Greek Cypriot state.



Despite the inhuman attacks of the fascist terrorist organisation, our heroic people, who made great sacrifices in the darkest period of their recent history, never bowed to the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo and to the EOKA terrorist group. The Turkish Cypriot People guarded their loved ones, their flag, their honour, and identity, and refusing to allow their honourable Turkishness to be trampled upon, they prevented the island of Cyprus from becoming a Hellenic island under the leadership of the Turkish Resistance Organisation (TMT) and the support of Motherland Türkiye.



A great price was paid for this struggle, and our people endured great pain and anguish as many loved ones were abducted, murdered and gone missing whilst they also had to bury their massacred children. Following the epic struggle and resistance, the Cyprus Peace Operation was staged on July 20, 1974. Cyprus became an island of peace due to this Peace Operation, and the Turkish Cypriot People have been able to live in freedom and independence under the roof of their own State, with the protection and security provided by Motherland Türkiye.



The bigoted and violent mentality of the Greek Cypriot side and their embracing of terrorism remains unchanged despite the passing of many decades. It is unfortunate that this situation was exposed and plainly visible in the attack staged against me in my recent visit to London, which was also aimed against the Turkish Cypriot People.



As I have underlined many times: The Greek Cypriot administration had given permission to the PYD, the political arm of the PKK terrorist organisation, to open a representative office in Southern Cyprus in the recent past and also supported terrorism by issuing the terrorist leader, Abdullah Öcalan, a diplomatic ‘Republic of Cyprus’ passport issued with the name ‘Lazaros Mavros’, under the supervision of the Greek Intelligence Organisation. I repeat my call to the Greek Cypriot Administration to immediately abandon the stance of trying to use terrorism as a discreet ‘vehicle of war’ because it does not serve any purpose.



Unfortunately, we cannot reasonably expect this mentality to contribute to Cyprus and to wider regional and global stability. However, we have observed that this mentality has enabled “target practice” with the use of guns by deputies and priests, instilling hatred against Turkish Cypriots through their educational curriculum, and providing access to Neo-Nazi organisations into their legislature.



The unfortunate mentality in South Cyprus, which has existed since the 1950s, runs contrary to any prospect of forming an equality-based partnership with the Turkish Cypriot People. The most realistic, practical and sustainable settlement is for an agreement that is based on two States and for Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots to live side-by-side in peace, as good neighbours, under the roof of their own respective States.



I conclude my statement by condemning EOKA and all terrorist organisations that threaten world peace and remember with respect and gratitude those who have fallen in the fight against all types of terrorist organisations. May they all rest in eternal peace.”

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

