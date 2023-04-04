An Evening with Taliya Hafiz and her surprise guest at THE SOULIST

By Heidi Trautmann….

We were world travellers for one evening, one moment we believed to be in one of the charming ‘boites de nuit’ in Montparnasse, or in England, even in Japan, and was it in Tataristan for one or two songs?.. and finally, when the special guest, Hugh O’Neill joined in… in Ireland.

Taliya Hafiz, a very young woman, an elf, one would say, but with lots of power, entertained the guests of The SOLIST at the piano, bringing her own songs in many languages.

She is a multilingual singer, songwriter and composer of romantic songs in 7 languages: French, English, German, Tatar, Russian, Turkish, and Japanese. She is and feels at home in many countries; learn more about her career under https://www.official.shop/taliya-hafiz

What a talent, and here is one song she wrote for peace, as she feels that the world is not in order and she wanted to make a contribution….

https://www.facebook.com/100008079156311/videos/584457193207136

The second part of our journey across the world was now with Taliya’s special guest Hugh O’Neill, an Irish man, and here I found a link to explain the encounter of the two artists https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=hugh%20o%27neill%20%26%20taliya%20hafiz

They had walked their own road separately, and met and made music together, this is how it should be.

https://www.facebook.com/hugh.oneill.1460

A very enjoyable evening at ‘The Soulist’ who try to bring the world of music to Cyprus, be it Jazz, Rock and Pop, or ‘chansons’ in many cultural languages.

To see more pictures please go to my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...