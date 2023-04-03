Tatar explains the two-State vision of TRNC

April 3, 2023

President Ersin Tatar participated in a live broadcast on LBC channel in London and explained the two-state vision of the Turkish Cypriot side. President Ersin Tatar stated that the Turkish Cypriot people will continue to put forward its two-State vision based on its inherent sovereign equality rights before the international community.

Noting that the Turkish Cypriot people are a sovereign people with the right to self-determination in Cyprus and that it is time to look forward for sustainable peace and stability in Cyprus, where the two states cooperate with each other in different fields. President Tatar stated that the Greek Cypriot mentality that he was exposed to at King’s College was also encountered in the news programme he attended in the UK and in his various contacts, but that obstacles and protests could not prevent the Turkish Cypriot people from continuing their struggle to make their just cause heard by all segments of society. Tatar also noted that all kinds of attacks were made in London, not only de facto but also politically, Tatar stated that, for instance, the recording of the programme he attended on the LBC channel was blocked after a while due to the attempts of the Greek Cypriots.
Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Tatar: “Common ground is a must for formal negotiations”

Tatar: “Common ground is a must for formal negotiations”

April 3, 2023
President Tatar attends ‘Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus Campaign’ reception

President Tatar attends ‘Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus Campaign’ reception

March 30, 2023

You may have missed

Tatar: “Common ground is a must for formal negotiations”

Tatar: “Common ground is a must for formal negotiations”

April 3, 2023
Tatar explains the two-State vision of TRNC

Tatar explains the two-State vision of TRNC

April 3, 2023
Library Week was celebrated with Art as a tool to support healing

Library Week was celebrated with Art as a tool to support healing

April 3, 2023
Susie’s Quiz results for 30th March at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 30th March at the Diiva Restaurant

April 3, 2023
‘OLIVIA’ documentary by Mine Balman screened at the Dome Hotel

‘OLIVIA’ documentary by Mine Balman screened at the Dome Hotel

April 3, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 5/7/8/9 and 12 April

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 5/7/8/9 and 12 April

April 3, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: