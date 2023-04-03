Tatar explains the two-State vision of TRNC

President Ersin Tatar participated in a live broadcast on LBC channel in London and explained the two-state vision of the Turkish Cypriot side.



President Ersin Tatar stated that the Turkish Cypriot people will continue to put forward its two-State vision based on its inherent sovereign equality rights before the international community.

Noting that the Turkish Cypriot people are a sovereign people with the right to self-determination in Cyprus and that it is time to look forward for sustainable peace and stability in Cyprus, where the two states cooperate with each other in different fields.



President Tatar stated that the Greek Cypriot mentality that he was exposed to at King’s College was also encountered in the news programme he attended in the UK and in his various contacts, but that obstacles and protests could not prevent the Turkish Cypriot people from continuing their struggle to make their just cause heard by all segments of society.



Tatar also noted that all kinds of attacks were made in London, not only de facto but also politically, Tatar stated that, for instance, the recording of the programme he attended on the LBC channel was blocked after a while due to the attempts of the Greek Cypriots.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...