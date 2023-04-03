April 3, 2023

Tatar “Common ground is a must for formal negotiations”

President Ersin Tatar stated that common ground must exist in order for formal negotiations to start with the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GASC). Tatar also stressed that there would be no point in going back to the negotiating table unless the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side are confirmed. President Ersin Tatar, who was in London last week, spoke to the AA correspondent. Noting that within the scope of his contacts in London, he met British parliamentarians and journalists and explained the Turkish Cypriot people’s struggle and national cause, Tatar also touched upon the attempts made to prevent his entry to a university where he was to give a conference on the Cyprus issue. “These protestations and verbal attacks are not directed at me only but at the whole Turkic nation. I hope that all concerned will draw the necessary lessons from this episode” said Tatar. The President concluded that no one could force the TRNC to accept just any agreement or imposed solution.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

