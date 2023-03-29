TRNC President Ersin Tatar meets British journalists

President Ersin Tatar met with British journalists on Tuesday 28th March 2023 as part of his contacts in London.



The meeting was also attended by the former leader of the Conservative Party, former minister, and current MP Iain Duncan Smith.

President Tatar conveyed the new vision of the Turkish Cypriot side for a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue on the basis of the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot People.



The effects of regional and global developments in a broad perspective were also discussed at the meeting.



The event organised by the “Freedom and Justice Campaign for Northern Cyprus” was attended by Sunday Express Political Editor David Williamson, Henry Jackson Society Director Dr. Alan Mendoza, GB News presenter and Daily Telegraph Deputy Editor Camilla Tominey, Daily Mail editor-in-chief Andrew Pierce, The Sun Political Editor, and Parliamentary Correspondent and editor of the weekly The Spectator, Harry Cole, Daily Mail columnist and former Press Officer of the Conservative Party under William Hague leadership, Amanda Platell and John Ashmore, editor of CapX website.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office



