March 31, 2023

Assault by Greek Cypriots on Tatar’s convoy in UK

A group of Greek Cypriot students attempted to attack President Ersin Tatar, who was in King’s College London to give a conference on the Cyprus issue. President Tatar described the action as a Greek Cypriot mentality that does not even tolerate the Turkish Cypriot people’ voice being heard.

President Ersin Tatar who is holding a variety of contacts in London this week was attacked by the Greek Cypriot students while trying to enter King’s College London. The attempt of a physical attack against the President’s convoy by the protesting group was prevented by the security guards. The President said that the protest was ‘very ugly and unseemly’ and noted that the Greek Cypriots could not tolerate the Turkish Cypriot people being given the opportunity to tell their side of the story and express themselves. “The demonstrations staged by the Greek Cypriot youth showed that Greek Cypriot mentality has not changed,” said Tatar, stressing that we will continue our path with determination.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

