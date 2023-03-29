March 30, 2023

Earthquake Training and Exercise Held At ARUCAD

An “Earthquake Information Seminar and Earthquake Drill” was held at Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) on Thursday, March 23rd, by the Girne Regional Directorate of the TRNC Civil Defence Organization with the enthusiastic participation of students, academic and administrative staff. 

The training started with a seminar in the morning made by the TRNC Civil Defence Organization Directorate teams. In the 45-minute seminar, what to do before, during, and after the earthquake was explained.  In the training held to ensure the safety of those inside the Institution, in case of possible risk after the devastating earthquakes that occurred in Turkey in February, it was emphasized that the drills are necessary to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters. At the same time, the importance of being prepared for an earthquake was underlined and the things needing to be done for this were explained in detail.

After the training seminar, an earthquake drill was carried out by the students of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University and all academic and administrative staff.   The strength of the ARUCAD Emergency Team was complimented by ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi, who presented a certificate of appreciation for his contributions to Coşkun Neşesibol, Girne Regional Director of the TRNC Civil Defence Organization  (SIVIL SAVUNMA).

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

