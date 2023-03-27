Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd March 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



It was a packed night for Susie’s Quiz at Divva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 23rd March 2023.



The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Table Top, Danger Zone, Letter Round which this week was Cars, Music Round, and Bump and EBP!

The results were:

1 st Shebells

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Tyke That

4th Foundations

5th Heres Johnny

6th Team Geoff

7th Four Coughz

8th Clueless Lemons

9th Minimee

10th Derbyshire Dunces

And the famous Lemon went to TK MAX!

Thank you to Ali and his team for hosting us and for the yummy food and thanks also to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all their help which is much appreciated.

Finally, to all our Quizzers a big thank you for joining us as without you, we would be talking to the parrot.

Susie Q Xxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page.



2nd Dunne N Dusted 3rd Tyke That 4th Foundations 5th Heres Johnny 6th Team Geoff 7th Four Coughz 8th Clueless Lemons TK Max with their Lemon

Like this: Like Loading...