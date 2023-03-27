Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd March 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

March 27, 2023

1st the Shebells

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a packed night for Susie’s Quiz at Divva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 23rd March 2023.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Table Top, Danger Zone, Letter Round which this week was Cars,  Music Round, and Bump and EBP!

The results were:

  • 1st             Shebells
  • 2nd           Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd            Tyke That
  • 4th            Foundations
  • 5th            Heres Johnny
  • 6th            Team Geoff
  • 7th            Four Coughz
  • 8th            Clueless Lemons
  • 9th            Minimee
  • 10th          Derbyshire Dunces
  • And the famous Lemon went to TK MAX!

Thank you to Ali and his team for hosting us and for the yummy food and thanks also to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all their help which is much appreciated.

Finally, to all our Quizzers a big thank you for joining us as without you, we would be talking to the parrot.

Susie Q Xxx 

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

2nd Dunne N Dusted
3rd Tyke That
4th Foundations
5th Heres Johnny
6th Team Geoff
7th Four Coughz
8th Clueless Lemons
TK Max with their Lemon
